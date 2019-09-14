Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morris Lewis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Morris Lewis age 69 faithfully finished his race for life on September 2, 2019. He was born on January 15, 1950 to Samuel Houston Lewis and Cindy Webb of Louisiana who predeceased him in death as did his sisters, Mandy Boyd, Vivian Witherspoon, and brothers, Clarence Lewis and Preston Lewis. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, Kathy Lewis, his children, Key Lewis (Irene Lewis wife), Kiel Myers and Carmel Lewis. He is survived by his brother, Samuel Houston Lewis, Jr. as well as his precious loving grandchildren, Larissa, Kiley, Jayla, Terrell, Mymy, Skye and Eva in addition to his latest great-grandchild, Miahna. He was a spiritual man and his faith and family were most important to him. He will be missed very much by all who knew him. He would want no sadness for him because of his belief in the resurrection hope that is promised by Jehovah God though his son Jesus Christ (John 16:22). Please join us at the Memorial Service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2910 26th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95820. The Celebration of Life will be held at 8181 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA after the memorial. In lieu of flowers it would be appropriate for donations to be sent in the name of Morris Lewis to the Sacramento SPCA Front Street Shelter.

Morris Lewis age 69 faithfully finished his race for life on September 2, 2019. He was born on January 15, 1950 to Samuel Houston Lewis and Cindy Webb of Louisiana who predeceased him in death as did his sisters, Mandy Boyd, Vivian Witherspoon, and brothers, Clarence Lewis and Preston Lewis. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, Kathy Lewis, his children, Key Lewis (Irene Lewis wife), Kiel Myers and Carmel Lewis. He is survived by his brother, Samuel Houston Lewis, Jr. as well as his precious loving grandchildren, Larissa, Kiley, Jayla, Terrell, Mymy, Skye and Eva in addition to his latest great-grandchild, Miahna. He was a spiritual man and his faith and family were most important to him. He will be missed very much by all who knew him. He would want no sadness for him because of his belief in the resurrection hope that is promised by Jehovah God though his son Jesus Christ (John 16:22). Please join us at the Memorial Service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2910 26th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95820. The Celebration of Life will be held at 8181 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA after the memorial. In lieu of flowers it would be appropriate for donations to be sent in the name of Morris Lewis to the Sacramento SPCA Front Street Shelter. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close