Morton A. Marsh, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away March 19, 2020. May God bless you always. Morton grew up in Pennsylvania, graduating from Penn State, followed by a career in the Air Force and then working for a trucking company. Morton enjoyed air shows, model trains, baseball Sacramento River Cats games, meeting up with friends, and spending time with his wife of over 50 years. Talented Morton also painted and could cook the best spaghetti. Morton was an honest good-hearted man who loved his family, including relatives in the San Francisco area, New Mexico, and throughout the states. He loved his grandchildren; Papa will be there in spirit and heart at future celebrations. Private family gathering to be arranged at a later date.

