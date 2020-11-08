Mossie Doyle

December 13, 1933 - October 25, 2020

Sacramento, California -

A loving Servant of the Lord has been called home to rest. Mrs. Doyle was the wife for 65 years to Pastor John S. Doyle (deceased 2015). Together they became Founders of the Gospel Center COGIC in 1970; and remained leaders of the flock 45 years. Mrs. Doyle was the First Lady, and a good and faithful servant of God, who lived by example and touched the lives of so many people in positive ways. She was the Beloved Mother of Loree Ruffin (Raymond), Derrick Doyle Sr. (Annette), Dennis Doyle, Ella Younger, John L. Doyle, brothers, Oscar Williams, JD Williams, Thomas Only, and a host of grandchildren, great/great great grandchildren, other family relatives, church family and friends. Welcome for visitation Thursday Nov 12,/2020, 4-7PM at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway, Sacto, Ca. The Celebration of Life Service will be: Mt Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane Sacto CA Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:30am - 1:00pm





