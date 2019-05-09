Munir Salem Zumot, 78, passed away May 3, 2019 at his home in Sacramento, CA. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, son Jamal, daughter Sidra and beloved granddaughters Ella and Phoebe. A Rosary Vigil will be held at Mt. Vernon Park, Fair Oaks, Thursday May 9, 2019 at 5:30 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at 1 pm at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park, Chapel of the Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to UCSF in support of cancer research and care. https:/ /giving.ucsf.edu/funds/cancer
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 9, 2019