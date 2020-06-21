Muriel B. "Baba" Finn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Muriel B. Finn, 99, of Auburn, CA passed away on May 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Muriel married her high school sweetheart, Tom, in 1943 in Menominee, MI. After being discharged from the Army, Tom found a lucrative job at Miller Brewing Co. in Milwaukee and in 1956 when Tom was transferred, he and Muriel, their 6 children and Muriel's mom set out for a new adventure in California. Sadly, 6 years later Tom passed away leaving Muriel to raise their 6 children alone. Muriel's family meant everything to her and she devoted her life to them, always having a gracious heart and a strong faith. After 30 years at the DMV in Sacramento, Muriel retired and moved to the foothills of Auburn where she enjoyed country living. She is survived by Tom, Jr. (Judy), Terrence (Esther), Margaret, Michael (Donna), James (Sue), Mary Cody, 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 3 great, great-grandchildren, and a loving nephew, Tom Tenarovicz (Aurelia).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved