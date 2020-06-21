Muriel B. Finn, 99, of Auburn, CA passed away on May 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Muriel married her high school sweetheart, Tom, in 1943 in Menominee, MI. After being discharged from the Army, Tom found a lucrative job at Miller Brewing Co. in Milwaukee and in 1956 when Tom was transferred, he and Muriel, their 6 children and Muriel's mom set out for a new adventure in California. Sadly, 6 years later Tom passed away leaving Muriel to raise their 6 children alone. Muriel's family meant everything to her and she devoted her life to them, always having a gracious heart and a strong faith. After 30 years at the DMV in Sacramento, Muriel retired and moved to the foothills of Auburn where she enjoyed country living. She is survived by Tom, Jr. (Judy), Terrence (Esther), Margaret, Michael (Donna), James (Sue), Mary Cody, 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 3 great, great-grandchildren, and a loving nephew, Tom Tenarovicz (Aurelia).



