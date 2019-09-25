Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Ellen (Butler) Gill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Muriel Butler Gill passed away on September 18, 2019 at the age of 94. She died at home in Dixon where she had been a resident for 71 years. She was born on January 13, 1925 in San Luis Obispo, California, to James Sheldon and Anne Holmes Crumb Butler. She grew up in SLO and Oakland. Her passion was horses; she was a superb equestrian athlete, and at the age of 14 was the youngest rider in the International Competition in stadium jumping at the 1939 World's Fair held at Treasure Island. Horses remained a passion all of her life, which she passed on to her children. Muriel graduated from UC Davis in 1946 as an Animal Husbandry major. She married Robert C. Gill on September 28, 1946. Together Bob and Muriel built a successful farming and livestock business in Dixon. Muriel was also the bookkeeper for all of the enterprises. She was the mother of three and deeply engaged in her children's activities. Solano County 4-H was a particularly favorite activity where she volunteered as a leader in horses, sheep and cooking. Muriel was also active in the Dixon Soroptimist, Solano County Bo-Peeps, was a Life Time Member of Eastern Star, and P.E.O. She was also a Life Time Member of the UC Davis Alumni Association. She supported UC Davis Athletics and the UC Davis Equestrian Center. The Main Barn at the Equestrian Center at UC Davis is named the Muriel B. Gill Main Barn. She is survived by her children, Pam Gill-Fisher and spouse Ron Fisher, Robert L. (Roy) Gill and spouse Cindy Gill, and Dr. Kim Gill-Favier, DVM and spouse Henry Favier, grandchildren Chope Gill, Paige Gill, and Matt Fisher, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and cousins in the extended families. Services will be held Saturday, September 28, 11:00 am at the Dixon United Methodist Church, 209 North Jefferson St. Dixon. A reception will follow at the Olde Vets Hall, 231 N. First St., Dixon. If desired, donations may be made to the UC Davis Equestrian Team, UC Davis Athletics, 1 Shields Ave., Davis, CA 95616, or the Center for Equine Health, UC Davis, UC Davis, Foundation, 202 Cousteau Pl. Ste 185, Davis, CA 95618.

