Muriel H. Johnson passed away March 22, 2019 at the age of 101. Born January 10th, 1918 to Robert and Annie (Bickel) Whetter in Gardena, North Dakota. She was the last surviving of 13 siblings. She traveled to California to work as a "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II, where she met her husband Kenneth L. Johnson. She and Ken moved to Sacramento soon after the war where they raised their family. One of Muriel's greatest joys in life was family gatherings where she would prepare meals and baked goods. She volunteered with the Senior Citizen Center/Food Co-op, which provided food for needy Seniors. Due to her passion for community service, Muriel was inducted into the Sacramento Women's History Museum in 1991. Muriel was preceded in death by her husband Ken Johnson and son Kenneth Jr. She leaves behind her son Larry Johnson and daughter Jackie Wietrick, Grandchildren Robert, Tammy, Kathy, Michael, Rick, Christii and Danny in addition to many great grandchildren. Viewing will be April 5, 2019 at Andrew Gulich Funeral Home, 3939 Fruitridge Road in Sacramento and graveside services April 6th, 2019 at East Lawn Cemetery, 9189 E Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, California.

3939 Fruitridge Road

Sacramento , CA 95820

