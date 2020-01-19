Muriel Tansey

Muriel Tansey, 96, She's Wonderful, She's Marvelous, She's Muriel. Died unexpectedly, Dec. 13, 2019. Survived by sons Michael & Kevin (Leni), Grandchildren Rowan & Sarah (Herman), Kristen & Kiley Tansey, and Great Grandchildren Liam & Polo Hedriana. Born in Portland, Ore., raised in Alameda. Beloved wife of Lt. Col Richard Tansey, USAF, for 69 years; they will be joined together again at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon on Friday, January 24th at 11am. Friends are welcome to attend. Muriel is also survived by her cat and best friend, Tiger. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the local SPCA, or .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020
