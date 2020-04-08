Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murlin Rudolph Hand. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Murlin was born on March 25th, 1923, the youngest of three children. He came to California from Nebraska as a child with his parents, step father Herman and Mother Cecil Lowe. The family settled in Sacramento. Murlin met Ivy Fries and married her on July 18th 1942, the day before her 17th birthday. They married at the Justice of the Peace in Reno, Nevada. They had three sons, Murlin Jr., born in 1943, Dan, born in 1946, and Les born in 1952. Murlin served in the United States Army in World War II. When he returned from the Army he worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad, then for SMUD for 10 years and retired from the City of Sacramento Water Department in 1976. Murlin and Ivy celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on July 18, 1992 with a large celebration. Murlin and Ivy spent many years babysitting, gardening, camping and fishing with their family and cruising to Mexico. Murlin and Ivy also enjoyed watching Major league baseball and the grandkids baseball games and anything else involving their kids and grandkids. Murlin was a Past Master of Union Kit Carson #734 Masonic Lodge and a member of Capitol City Lodge #499, Ben Ali Shrine and Scottish Rite. On June 30th of 2004, after 62 years of marriage, Murlin lost the love of his life, Ivy. With the help of his dedicated sons, daughter-in-laws, grandkids and great grandkids he continued to enjoy life with his same hobbies. Murlin was preceded in death by his mom Cecil in 1987, his step-father Herman in 2000, his brother Wilmer at the age of 94 and sister Melba Jean at the age of 96 both in 2015. At the time of his death, Murlin was 97 years old and lived a long and happy life always surrounded by family and friends. Murlin leaves behind his son Murlin Jr. and partner Joyce, son Dan and wife Karen, son Les and wife Janet, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great, great grandson. Thank you to his wonderful caregivers and friends for the past 6 years, Diki, Mau and Abel.

Murlin was born on March 25th, 1923, the youngest of three children. He came to California from Nebraska as a child with his parents, step father Herman and Mother Cecil Lowe. The family settled in Sacramento. Murlin met Ivy Fries and married her on July 18th 1942, the day before her 17th birthday. They married at the Justice of the Peace in Reno, Nevada. They had three sons, Murlin Jr., born in 1943, Dan, born in 1946, and Les born in 1952. Murlin served in the United States Army in World War II. When he returned from the Army he worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad, then for SMUD for 10 years and retired from the City of Sacramento Water Department in 1976. Murlin and Ivy celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on July 18, 1992 with a large celebration. Murlin and Ivy spent many years babysitting, gardening, camping and fishing with their family and cruising to Mexico. Murlin and Ivy also enjoyed watching Major league baseball and the grandkids baseball games and anything else involving their kids and grandkids. Murlin was a Past Master of Union Kit Carson #734 Masonic Lodge and a member of Capitol City Lodge #499, Ben Ali Shrine and Scottish Rite. On June 30th of 2004, after 62 years of marriage, Murlin lost the love of his life, Ivy. With the help of his dedicated sons, daughter-in-laws, grandkids and great grandkids he continued to enjoy life with his same hobbies. Murlin was preceded in death by his mom Cecil in 1987, his step-father Herman in 2000, his brother Wilmer at the age of 94 and sister Melba Jean at the age of 96 both in 2015. At the time of his death, Murlin was 97 years old and lived a long and happy life always surrounded by family and friends. Murlin leaves behind his son Murlin Jr. and partner Joyce, son Dan and wife Karen, son Les and wife Janet, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great, great grandson. Thank you to his wonderful caregivers and friends for the past 6 years, Diki, Mau and Abel. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close