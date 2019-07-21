Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murray Sean Farrell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

After courageously battling cancer for 4 years, Murray Sean Farrell (Known to everyone as Sean), passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 52. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Gina Farrell; his children, Sean, Valerie, Juliana, & Bethany Farrell; Mother, Gloria Hernandez; & siblings, Warren, Melody, & John. He is predeceased by his father, Warren Farrell. He was a father to Jennifer Cabrera and a Grandfather to Avery Wroe & Gibson Cabrera. Sean was born on December 27, 1966 in Sacramento, CA. He was an active member of the LDS church where he enjoyed teaching & serving. Sean & Gina were sealed for time & eternity in the LDS Oakland Temple in 1999. He was a long time employee of UPS were he gained good friends. He served his country in the U.S. Army with honor. Sean loved fishing, hiking, traveling, reading & playing games with friends and family. He also loved running with his disabled daughter. He was a people person who loved to talk. He was a positive person that showed so much love and service to others. He will be missed by so many. Services will be held on July 27, 2019 at 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8925 Vintage Park Drive, Sacramento, CA 95829

After courageously battling cancer for 4 years, Murray Sean Farrell (Known to everyone as Sean), passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 52. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Gina Farrell; his children, Sean, Valerie, Juliana, & Bethany Farrell; Mother, Gloria Hernandez; & siblings, Warren, Melody, & John. He is predeceased by his father, Warren Farrell. He was a father to Jennifer Cabrera and a Grandfather to Avery Wroe & Gibson Cabrera. Sean was born on December 27, 1966 in Sacramento, CA. He was an active member of the LDS church where he enjoyed teaching & serving. Sean & Gina were sealed for time & eternity in the LDS Oakland Temple in 1999. He was a long time employee of UPS were he gained good friends. He served his country in the U.S. Army with honor. Sean loved fishing, hiking, traveling, reading & playing games with friends and family. He also loved running with his disabled daughter. He was a people person who loved to talk. He was a positive person that showed so much love and service to others. He will be missed by so many. Services will be held on July 27, 2019 at 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8925 Vintage Park Drive, Sacramento, CA 95829 Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close