Murray W. Thompson, beloved husband, dad, and grandpa, passed away May 20, 2019, after a hard fought battle with poly arthritis nodosa. Murray is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Simone, daughter Michelle (David), his two grandsons Miguel and Nicholas; and his sisters Anita (Bob) and Ethel, as well as many nieces and nephews. Murray was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Wanita Thompson, and his brothers Wayne, Pete, Joe, and his sisters Marge, and Penny. For more information please visit www.legacy.com. A memorial will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the East Lawn Chapel, 4300 Folsom Blvd. at 2 pm with a reception to follow.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 23, 2019