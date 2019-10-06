Of Sacramento, CA, September 26, 2019, a native of Basin, WY, age 90 years. Predeceased by her husband Don Carroll. Cherished mother of Richard (Melony) Carroll, Philip (Jan) Carroll, Roger (Jo Ann) Carroll, David (Leann) Carroll and the late Susan Carroll and Donna Larsen. Grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (2745 Eastern Ave., Sacramento, CA). Interment at Sierra Hills Memorial Park. PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (916-725-2109), directors.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019