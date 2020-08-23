1/1
Myrna Ellen Seto
Myrna Ellen Black Seto passed away on Monday August 10, 2020 at the age of 78. Myrna was born in Riverside, CA and graduated from the Riverside City College nursing program in 1964. She later completed the UC Davis Nurse Practitioner Program in 1977. She dedicated more than 40 years to providing nursing care prior to retiring. Myrna was predeceased by her parents and her husband Howard. She was a loving Mother to her daughters Melissa and Meredith, and grandmother to Evan. Myrna was a friend of all animals. Those wishing to honor Myrna's life may make a donation to the animal assistance cause of their choice. A prayer service will be held at a later date at the Shasta Abbey Order of Buddhist Contemplatives.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
