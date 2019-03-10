Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrna Sunshine (Ball) Baker. View Sign

Myrna Sunshine (Ball) Baker passed away peacefully at age 90 on 2/18/2019 in her room in Rocklin, California. Her husband of 69 years, Alan Baker was by her side. She was born 3/14/1928 in San Antonio, Texas to H.C. and Sunshine Ball. Myrna and Alan met in Springfield, Missouri in their late teens and have been together ever since. Myrna got an AA degree while working as a receptionist at Montgomery Elementary School in Santa Clara, California and raising her two sons. She later worked as Alan's bookkeeper, accountant, secretary, employee including running machines, and girl everything in their family owned machine shop business. Her brother Leroy Ball is the lone sibling remaining in her family. She will always be missed by her two sons David and Jon, three granddaughters, and four great grandsons. Myrna was the "Sunshine" in any social gathering and the bond that kept the family close and together.

