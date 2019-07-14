Myron Emmett Howe, III died on June 19th, 2019. He was 81. He graduated San Juan High School in 1956 and is a longtime resident of Orangevale, CA. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan (Sue), and children, Myron (Angela), Karen McManus (Leonard) and Kevin (Dani) and six grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16 th at Divine Savior Catholic Church at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Myron's honor to St. Vincent De Paul Society at Divine Savior Catholic Church.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019