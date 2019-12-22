Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myron H. "Jake" Jacobs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jake's life was a wonderful adventure. It began in San Francisco when he arrived as the beloved son of Mark and Estelle Jacobs. It ended just ninety eight days after the Celebration of His Life by family members and dearest friends on the Fourth of July. He loved the sharing of stories and great fireworks. Jake said everyone should have a funeral like his. He remembered and cherished this wonderful time. Jake developed his love of the outdoors when he played with his friends in the woods growing in the upper grounds of the San Francisco Presidio. He spent a lifetime skiing, swimming, hiking, biking, backpacking, hunting, jeep tripping, jogging, and on outings with his caregivers where he could see the trees, mountains, and the rivers. He began skiing with his friend Ruben in high school and ended when he was eighty eight. Three days after graduating from Berkeley in 1944 he enlisted in the Navy. While in boot camp at Great Lakes, his commission came through. He left his comrades behind as he joined the officer's mess and learned he no longer had to salute officers. Before he was assigned to a ship, he was sent to Bowdoin College in Maine and MIT in Boston for radar training. During his patrol in the Aleutians, he kept the communication gear working during harrowing weather. Jake joined the Bridge Department of Caltrans for a forty-one year career as a Resident Engineer on the construction of more than 50 bridges. His most treasured and challenging was the San Mateo Creek Bridge on Route 280. Finally, he served as an area construction supervisor until his retirement in 1988. He made many close friends through those years of service, and he enjoyed sharing his favorite outdoor sports with several of them. Jake loved taking every available member of his family to amusement parks. He delighted in riding the fastest, highest, and scariest roller coasters. He would walk off and rush around to ride again. Jake is survived by sons David and Danny, Danny's lovely wife Linda, two beautiful grandchildren, Miri and Andy, his cousin Alyse, and his special friend Joy and her extended family. During his last year, he enjoyed the care, support, and companionship of his wonderful caregivers, Darrell, Michelle, Erin, and Irina. Jake's ashes will be returned to the earth in his beloved mountain country. Remembrances may be made to Welcome Home Housing, 816 Elm Street, Woodland CA 95695

