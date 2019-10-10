Myron Pickett, age 92, died on October 7, 2019, in Sacramento, CA. Mike is survived by his son William Pickett, and his daughters Paula Nobriga and Marcy Maher. He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Mary. Mike was a great family man and a loving father. He married Mary in 1948 and the couple had 3 children together giving them 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Mike was a quiet man who enjoyed hunting and fishing, gold panning and an occasional game of golf. He was a renaissance man who grew delicious vegetables and had tools to fix almost anything. Mike had a keen interest in radio and television in the early years which in later years would become his profession as a Communications Technician. A funeral is scheduled for 11am on October 11, 2019 at A. J. Nicholetti Funeral Home with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mike's life.

