Myrtle Jane Freitas of N. Highlands CA, age 80, passed away July 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Olive Christian, brothers James and Jerry Christian, and son Inu "Innie" Freitas. Jane leaves behind her loving husband of 58 years Joseph Freitas, daughters Joy Gilmore (Daniel), and Toni Freitas, brother Garland (Sherri) Christian, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, & numerous other family members and friends. Jane was born January 21, 1939 in Pleasant Hill Missouri. She married Joe in May 1961. It was love at first sight. They had two children, "Innie" and Joy. Jane worked as a printer for over 30 years. She was devoted to her family and friends and will be greatly missed. The Memorial Service will be held at the Harding San Juan Mason Lodge, 5944 San Juan Ave. Citrus Heights, CA 95610 on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2pm. Food and fellowship to follow at the Lodge. Flowers can be sent to the Lodge between 10am-1pm.

