Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for N. Virginia Raskin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

2/13/1916 - 12/28/2019 Virginia Raskin was nearly 104 at the time of her death. With her family at her bedside, she passed quietly away as a result of complications from pneumonia. She was born in 1916, in Ryan, Oklahoma, to Frederick and Gulia Wohlgamuth from Texas and Kentucky respectively. She graduated from the University of Indiana with a degree in Home Economics, having played center on the varsity basketball team while there. One of her great joys in life was rooting for the Sacramento Kings. She never missed watching. The King's play-by-play announcers even did a spot on her fansmanship during one of their telecasts. After graduating from nursing school, she worked as a Registered Nurse in Bakersfield, California where she met and married Bud Wheeler, joining him in the bar and pool hall business. Later, after the birth of a son, and now divorced, she moved to Vallejo, California to work in general medical practice for Dr. John Raskin, a widower, whom she later married. She took the responsibility of raising two of Raskin's four children along with her own, the three of them of grammar school age. When Raskin retired from medical practice, they moved first to Napa and then to Sacramento where she studied Real Estate, becoming licensed in 1990. She worked for Coldwell Banker for thirty years as a top producer. Always dressing her best, bejeweled and bespangled with hair just so, every day, she attracted friends from every quarter with her gracious manner. She studied for and passed her Broker's license test in 2016, at the age of ninety-nine! She continued to make her living as a real estate broker from her desk after she became physically unable to get out and show houses any longer. She was an inspiration to all who knew her, as an example of life, long-lived, self sufficiently. She constantly sought knowledge through study, challenging and improving her mind until the very end. She hadn't lost a bit of mental sharpness, often insisting, "Age is just a number," and she went about proving it every day of her life. Virginia was preceded in death by brother, James Wohlgamuth, sister, Nelcie Wohlgamuth Robinson, and daughter, Martha Raskin Criswell. Survivors include: son, Paul D. Raskin, DDS, daughter, Ruth Raskin Owens, and son, Frederick Wheeler, all three of Sacramento, and son, Richard J. Raskin, M.D., of Worcester, Massachusetts, thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.

2/13/1916 - 12/28/2019 Virginia Raskin was nearly 104 at the time of her death. With her family at her bedside, she passed quietly away as a result of complications from pneumonia. She was born in 1916, in Ryan, Oklahoma, to Frederick and Gulia Wohlgamuth from Texas and Kentucky respectively. She graduated from the University of Indiana with a degree in Home Economics, having played center on the varsity basketball team while there. One of her great joys in life was rooting for the Sacramento Kings. She never missed watching. The King's play-by-play announcers even did a spot on her fansmanship during one of their telecasts. After graduating from nursing school, she worked as a Registered Nurse in Bakersfield, California where she met and married Bud Wheeler, joining him in the bar and pool hall business. Later, after the birth of a son, and now divorced, she moved to Vallejo, California to work in general medical practice for Dr. John Raskin, a widower, whom she later married. She took the responsibility of raising two of Raskin's four children along with her own, the three of them of grammar school age. When Raskin retired from medical practice, they moved first to Napa and then to Sacramento where she studied Real Estate, becoming licensed in 1990. She worked for Coldwell Banker for thirty years as a top producer. Always dressing her best, bejeweled and bespangled with hair just so, every day, she attracted friends from every quarter with her gracious manner. She studied for and passed her Broker's license test in 2016, at the age of ninety-nine! She continued to make her living as a real estate broker from her desk after she became physically unable to get out and show houses any longer. She was an inspiration to all who knew her, as an example of life, long-lived, self sufficiently. She constantly sought knowledge through study, challenging and improving her mind until the very end. She hadn't lost a bit of mental sharpness, often insisting, "Age is just a number," and she went about proving it every day of her life. Virginia was preceded in death by brother, James Wohlgamuth, sister, Nelcie Wohlgamuth Robinson, and daughter, Martha Raskin Criswell. Survivors include: son, Paul D. Raskin, DDS, daughter, Ruth Raskin Owens, and son, Frederick Wheeler, all three of Sacramento, and son, Richard J. Raskin, M.D., of Worcester, Massachusetts, thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close