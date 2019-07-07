Nadine J. Williams, age 94, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 at her home in Roseville, surrounded by her family. Nadine was born in Eugene, Oregon but lived most of her life in Northern California. She loved singing in the choir, rooting on the Sacramento Kings, watching professional golf, and playing the slot machines but most of all she loved spending time with and cooking meals for her family. She is survived by her three children - Dennis, Debbie, and Jim; her six grandchildren - Kevin, Bobby, Marie, Laura, Jordan, and Joseph; and her five great grandchildren Jake, Rylan, Daphne, Elliot, and Colton. She will be laid to rest at East Lawn Cemetery. There will be no memorial service. We, her family, honor her and celebrate her long and beautiful life and we will miss her.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 7, 2019