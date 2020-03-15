Nadine Lane died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 26th, 2020, in Sacramento, California, due to complications from diabetes. Ms. Lane was born on September 1st, 1957 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Elvira Rodrigues and John Fernandes. She moved to California in the summer of 1978 where she had a successful career as a talented chef. She managed and cooked in many restaurants including Capers, Corner Cafe, and Americo's, where she met her husband of thirty years, John Lane, who was Americo's grandson. She owned a small cafe/antique shop in Land Park called Kissaten which was open from 2000-2006. Nadine have a full life and made friends everywhere she went. She is survived by her Husband John, Daughter Amanda, Brothers Manuel and Billy, and her sisters Liz, Maria, Eileen, and Shirley. Her memorial service will be held at the Cabrillo Club 4605 Karbet Way, Sacramento, CA 95822, on May 3rd at 1PM.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 15, 2020