Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nadine Lane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nadine Lane died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 26th, 2020, in Sacramento, California, due to complications from diabetes. Ms. Lane was born on September 1st, 1957 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Elvira Rodrigues and John Fernandes. She moved to California in the summer of 1978 where she had a successful career as a talented chef. She managed and cooked in many restaurants including Capers, Corner Cafe, and Americo's, where she met her husband of thirty years, John Lane, who was Americo's grandson. She owned a small cafe/antique shop in Land Park called Kissaten which was open from 2000-2006. Nadine have a full life and made friends everywhere she went. She is survived by her Husband John, Daughter Amanda, Brothers Manuel and Billy, and her sisters Liz, Maria, Eileen, and Shirley. Her memorial service will be held at the Cabrillo Club 4605 Karbet Way, Sacramento, CA 95822, on May 3rd at 1PM.

Nadine Lane died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 26th, 2020, in Sacramento, California, due to complications from diabetes. Ms. Lane was born on September 1st, 1957 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Elvira Rodrigues and John Fernandes. She moved to California in the summer of 1978 where she had a successful career as a talented chef. She managed and cooked in many restaurants including Capers, Corner Cafe, and Americo's, where she met her husband of thirty years, John Lane, who was Americo's grandson. She owned a small cafe/antique shop in Land Park called Kissaten which was open from 2000-2006. Nadine have a full life and made friends everywhere she went. She is survived by her Husband John, Daughter Amanda, Brothers Manuel and Billy, and her sisters Liz, Maria, Eileen, and Shirley. Her memorial service will be held at the Cabrillo Club 4605 Karbet Way, Sacramento, CA 95822, on May 3rd at 1PM. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close