Daughter of Vernon Lark and Lenore Null Lark, Nadine grew up in Mt. Shasta where she attended both elementary and high school. After a year at Chico State College she returned to Mt Shasta and married Everett Sattler. During the next few years they had three sons. To get out of Everett's dangerous and seasonal logging job they moved to Carmichael and he started building housing, especially doing drywall. Later they built a lovely home in Folsom. Nadine took a job as receptionist in a dental office and formed friendships which lasted into her retirement years. She was a "baseball mom" for her boys and a gambling partner for her husband as well as an avid Sacramento Kings follower. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Everett, and son Kevin. She is survived by her sons Bryon and Curt (wife Peggy), brother Neil Lark (Liz), grandchildren Zachery, Samantha, Daniel, Jenna, and great grandson Kevin. In accord with her wishes, no services are planned.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 26, 2019