On Saturday, December 7th, 2019, Nadine Fralick passed away in the comfort of her home, at the age of 84. Born in 1935 in Salinas, CA, she was the only child of Roselie and Gustaf Anderson. She received her BA in Social Service from San Jose State and later her MA in Social Welfare from the University of California, Berkeley. She was a member of the Santa Clara Alcoholism Advisory Board and worked as a counselor for Alcoholism Addiction. On June 19, 1954, she was married to her high school sweetheart, Stanley Fralick. Nadine was a devoted wife and partner to Stanley, supporting him through his many career successes. They had three children together, Gregory, Bradley and Cathleen. Nadine was always a politically active woman, and after surviving breast cancer in her early 50's, she helped organize and advocate for increased funding for breast cancer research as a co-founder of the Bay Area Breast Cancer Network and working on legislation for Breast Cancer Research. She was an organizer of the first March on Sacramento for breast cancer research funding in the early 1990's. When Nadine and Stanley moved to Granite Bay in 1999 to be closer to family, she became an active member of the Auburn branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), raising funds for re-entry college scholarships to support women and for legislation fighting for women's equal rights. She was diligent in her reminders to friends and family about the importance of voting. Nadine derived much joy from reading and her book groups, gourmet cooking clubs and gardening -- she could be found admiring and arranging flowers up until her final days. She was remarkable for her intellect and for the passion she showed for many different, important causes along with the love and genuine interest she had in her friend's, children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren's lives. Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley. She is survived by her three children, Greg and his wife Lovielyn, Brad and his wife Barbara, and Cathleen and her fiancé David; her five grandchildren Corinne and her husband Colin, Katrina and her husband John, Charlie and his wife Sara, Ashley, and Olivia; and her five great-grandchildren, Eamon, Henry, Eske, Emmiline, Elowyn and a sixth great-grandchild, baby Kelley, arriving in March 2020 whose name Nadine learned shortly before her passing. She will also be remembered by a large extended family and many dear friends. Nadine asked that in lieu of flowers or a service, any donations should go to the AAUW Auburn Branch for "Tech Trek" or Scholarships for Re-entry Women Returning to College at Auburn Branch AAUW, P.O. Box 7872, Auburn, CA 95604 (

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 15, 2019

