Nancy L. (Hirtel) Ferko (November 26, 1933 - October 15, 2018) and Andy J. Ferko, Sr. (February 4, 1930 - March 20, 2019) passed peacefully surrounded by family. Longtime residents of Broderick, CA, Andy served in the Air Force and worked at McClellan AFB for over 30 years. Nancy was a home maker and worked for Raley's. They were married sixty-seven years and enjoyed traveling, spending summers in their RV in the Sierras near Soda Springs and relaxing winters in Arizona during their retirement. In their early years they were active members of Holy Cross Church, Washington Little League, Washington High Booster Club, and Mid-Nighters Dance Club of Sacramento. They are survived by brother and sister John Ferko (Phoenixville, PA), Lois (Hirtel) Lunetta (Vern)and by their children David, Michael (MaryAnne), Theresa (Rick) Buonassisi, Andrew Jr, (Pam) and Robert Ferko, grandchildren Christina, Gregory, Matthew, Ashley, and Hailey, and great grandchild, Breyden. Celebration of Lives will be held June 1, 2019 @ 1:05 VFW Memorial Hall Post 9498 1708 Lisbon Ave. Bryte, CA 95605
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 11, 2019