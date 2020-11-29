1/1
Nancy Aitken
1942 - 2020
March 3, 1942 - November 21, 2020
Sacramento, California - Nancy was born to Mabel and Charles O'Donnell on Mare Island, CA. The oldest of three children to include Lenny and Kathleen O'Donnell. Nancy is survived by her three children Charlie, Phillip and Tony Aitken, grandchildren Mari and Brendan Aitken, sister Kathleen O'Donnell and cousin Helen Thompson.
For fifty years, Nancy owned and operated Busy Bee Childhood Development Center in Midtown Sacramento. In that time her love of children shaped countless lives through her work with kids and parents alike. She made the world a better place.
Nancy will be missed by all who knew her. She was always popular and brave. She was a person who was able to just be herself, and in that comfort she gave the rest of us permission to be ourselves too.
If you go looking for Nancy in the afterlife, check first where the happy kids are playing.
Visit www.GatheringUs.com to leave remembrances. For post Covid19 Memorial Service updates send your email address to: remembernancyaitken@yahoo.com


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 28, 2020
We will miss Nancy so much! She has been such a wonderful friend to our family...she was our family. We love you boys.
Radon family
Friend
November 28, 2020
Nancy was a unique person. Giving and caring of children, adults and a teenager who was trying to get a job. Nancy gave me my first job at Busy Bee. She will always be in my heart. To her family, I hope happy memories will be with you during the difficult moments.
Patti Thompson
Friend
November 24, 2020
I am so sorry Charlie, Philip and Tony, sending hugs. I always loved Nancy so much she was a wonderful, strong and straight forward woman. She was a Mom to all children. We will always have her in our hearts. I send prayers to her and all the family.
Chandra
Student
