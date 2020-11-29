Nancy Aitken
March 3, 1942 - November 21, 2020
Sacramento, California - Nancy was born to Mabel and Charles O'Donnell on Mare Island, CA. The oldest of three children to include Lenny and Kathleen O'Donnell. Nancy is survived by her three children Charlie, Phillip and Tony Aitken, grandchildren Mari and Brendan Aitken, sister Kathleen O'Donnell and cousin Helen Thompson.
For fifty years, Nancy owned and operated Busy Bee Childhood Development Center in Midtown Sacramento. In that time her love of children shaped countless lives through her work with kids and parents alike. She made the world a better place.
Nancy will be missed by all who knew her. She was always popular and brave. She was a person who was able to just be herself, and in that comfort she gave the rest of us permission to be ourselves too.
If you go looking for Nancy in the afterlife, check first where the happy kids are playing.
to leave remembrances. For post Covid19 Memorial Service updates send your email address to: remembernancyaitken@yahoo.com