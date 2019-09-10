Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Ann Yacapraro. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Ann Yacapraro, a long time resident of North Highlands California, passed away Thursday, August 29th, 2019 at Mercy San Juan hospital after suffering a stroke. She was born in 1938 as Nancy Ann Schiller in Hart Michigan. She later relocated to Northern California with, then husband, Thomas Reid Jr. They raised four children together. Nancy retired as a dedicated employee and manager of See's candy. She loved gardening and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her late husband Frank Yacapraro and daughter Brenda Reid. She is survived by daughter Linda Eagles, Linda's sons David, Jason and Al Eagles. Son Thomas Reid, daughter-in-law Belinda Reid, their daughters Jessica and Meghan Reid, Son Timothy Reid and his girlfriend Denise Thompson. She is also survived by 5 Great Grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Nancy and Frank will be interred together at a memorial to be held at the Veterans Cemetery at 5810 Midway Rd. Dixon, CA on Monday, September 16th at 11:30am.

Nancy Ann Yacapraro, a long time resident of North Highlands California, passed away Thursday, August 29th, 2019 at Mercy San Juan hospital after suffering a stroke. She was born in 1938 as Nancy Ann Schiller in Hart Michigan. She later relocated to Northern California with, then husband, Thomas Reid Jr. They raised four children together. Nancy retired as a dedicated employee and manager of See's candy. She loved gardening and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her late husband Frank Yacapraro and daughter Brenda Reid. She is survived by daughter Linda Eagles, Linda's sons David, Jason and Al Eagles. Son Thomas Reid, daughter-in-law Belinda Reid, their daughters Jessica and Meghan Reid, Son Timothy Reid and his girlfriend Denise Thompson. She is also survived by 5 Great Grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Nancy and Frank will be interred together at a memorial to be held at the Veterans Cemetery at 5810 Midway Rd. Dixon, CA on Monday, September 16th at 11:30am. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close