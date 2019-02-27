Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Anne (Lawson) Miller. View Sign

Nancy Anne Miller (Lawson) passed away on February 20th at the age of 82. Daughter of Agnes and Wilfred Lawson. She was married to her beloved husband Louis (Big Al) Miller for 57 years. She is survived by her sister Barbara Buckman, her daughter Betty and Son in Law Jim Woods, her daughter Margaret (Jo) Rodriguez, her five Granddaughters Krystal Selvidge, Nancy Castaneda, Katie Isakson, Melisa Guerrero, and Jamie Ruddock. As well as 15 Great Grandchildren. Nancy worked for the Sacramento City Fire Department and was Secretary to the Fire Chief. Nancy loved to Travel around the World and share the stories of the many trips she's had with her family. From feeding Alligators frozen hot dogs in Florida to the motor home breaking down in Arizona, and then some. She was an amazing woman and lived, in her words, "a good life." Visitation and viewing will be held on Sunday March 3, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm and Funeral Services for Nancy will be held Monday March 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at East Lawn Elk Grove Mortuary 9189 East Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove 96826 After Service Reception will follow. Donations can be made in honor of Nancy to Sacramento Area Firefighters Burn Institute.

9189 Stockton Boulevard

Elk Grove , CA 95624

