Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Belle Beard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On July 20, 2019 we lost our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Nancy Beard. She fully lived every one of the 96 years she spent on this earth. Her birth and early years were spent in a small town outside of San Antonio, Texas where she married the love of her life, Jim, or Beard, as she called him, and gave birth to their three children: twins Jim jr. and Al, then Cindy, her daughter. She was extremely proud of her heritage, and never let anyone forget that she was a native Texan. Jim, who was in the Air Force, with Nancy traveled to many countries including Morocco and the Philippines. This love of seeing new places continued through their entire lives when they went on the road with their camper then motor home. For 30 years, they were involved with the Rancheros square dance club, as members and officers. They also enjoyed deer hunting with Jim jr. and Al, going through the mountains of Colorado. The hunting trips are just memories now, since, sadly, her husband, Jim, and both Jim jr. and Al passed away. Nancy loved tending her beautiful yard which was admired by everyone. She was also a great and generous southern style cook. Nobody ever went home hungry and without leftovers. She had a friendly and open heart for all people, but her greatest love was her family, providing strength, guidance and support, but most of all love. In her later years she was everyone's Grammie who made everything better. She will truly be missed by her daughter: Cindy and husband, Frank; brother: Morgan and his wife, Bobbie; daughter-in-laws: Lois (husband Jim jr.) and Tanya(husband Al); sister-in-law: Ann; grandchildren: Angie, Cappie and Husband Tom, Carrie, Jessica and Carli and husband Eric; great-grandchildren: Devin and Remini, Kate and wife Lauren, Bailey and Kylie. Although she is gone, this "Yellow Rose of Texas" will be in our hearts and forever remain an inspiration to us all. Thanks, Nana.

On July 20, 2019 we lost our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Nancy Beard. She fully lived every one of the 96 years she spent on this earth. Her birth and early years were spent in a small town outside of San Antonio, Texas where she married the love of her life, Jim, or Beard, as she called him, and gave birth to their three children: twins Jim jr. and Al, then Cindy, her daughter. She was extremely proud of her heritage, and never let anyone forget that she was a native Texan. Jim, who was in the Air Force, with Nancy traveled to many countries including Morocco and the Philippines. This love of seeing new places continued through their entire lives when they went on the road with their camper then motor home. For 30 years, they were involved with the Rancheros square dance club, as members and officers. They also enjoyed deer hunting with Jim jr. and Al, going through the mountains of Colorado. The hunting trips are just memories now, since, sadly, her husband, Jim, and both Jim jr. and Al passed away. Nancy loved tending her beautiful yard which was admired by everyone. She was also a great and generous southern style cook. Nobody ever went home hungry and without leftovers. She had a friendly and open heart for all people, but her greatest love was her family, providing strength, guidance and support, but most of all love. In her later years she was everyone's Grammie who made everything better. She will truly be missed by her daughter: Cindy and husband, Frank; brother: Morgan and his wife, Bobbie; daughter-in-laws: Lois (husband Jim jr.) and Tanya(husband Al); sister-in-law: Ann; grandchildren: Angie, Cappie and Husband Tom, Carrie, Jessica and Carli and husband Eric; great-grandchildren: Devin and Remini, Kate and wife Lauren, Bailey and Kylie. Although she is gone, this "Yellow Rose of Texas" will be in our hearts and forever remain an inspiration to us all. Thanks, Nana. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close