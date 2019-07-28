Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy C. Pace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Her work done here, Nancy left this place on May 3, 2019 (pneumonia.)She was born on March 6,1947 to Grant and Dorothea Cairns, nee Eisan, in St. Helena, California.Nancy's family has seen 5 generations of St. Helena residents.She received her B.S. in Business from CSU, Sacramento in 1992 and ran a property management business.She was certified a Master Gardner through UC Davis. Nancy's home could have been featured in "Better Homes and Gardens."She thrived on joyful productivity and enjoyed entertaining her friends and family with great style. She had a wry sense of humor and a giving heart. She and her husband were long time members of the QT Club of Sacramento. Her hand made bears won many blue ribbons at the State Fair. Nancy was a faithful care giver to both her parents who lived into their 90's and a loving wife to her husband of 41 years, Julian R. Pace. May she now join her beloved husband and rest in peace.She leaves behind 4 children, Joel, Debbie, Holly, Mark, and eight grand children. Please join us in a celebration of life planned for August 10, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Stanford Village Clubhouse, 3313 Stanford Village Court, Rocklin. Eulogy at 3:00 p.m.Donations in Nancy's honor can be sent to the or S.P.C.A. Private family internment in St. Helena in the fall. RSVP (916)782-1319.

