Nancy Daniels

After nearly 80 years of succeeding against the odds, Nancy (Kasa) Daniels fell in battle to an enemy that had haunted her for decades. Cancer had come for her a second time, and this time she could no longer hold it at bay, though she fought bravely and valiantly. With great spirit and dignity she finally conceded on June 26th and departed this mortal coil to enter into eternal rest and join her husband, James Daniels, who preceded her in death in 1975. Off now, to "that undiscovered country from whose bourn no traveler returns". It is said that grief is the price we pay for love, but we have to remember that, while we grieve for the loss of Nancy, "Those who love us never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch". Though her physical presence has departed from us, her spirit and love remains etched within us. She was the moral compass, the example, the rock. Her life leaves a permanent imprint on three generations, and even her great granddaughters are seen to carry with them great templates for how a life should be lived, imprinted in them by way of her example. Though we grieve for her departure we are grateful for her gifts, and great parts of her will live on for a very long time. Nancy leaves behind two sons in Folsom, California, James and David Daniels, and two beloved daughters in law, Lenora and Melanie. She is mourned by four granddaughters, five great granddaughters and one great grandson. She is survived by her sister Irene (Kasa) Pascoe of Arlington, Washington, her brothers Arthur Kasa of Arizona and James Kasa of Henderson, Nevada, and their spouses. Nancy was born in Ohio on June 30, 1940 to Arthur Kasa and Mary (Vanyur) Kasa, but spent most of her youth and young adult life in Southern California where she met and married her husband, James F Daniels, in 1962. After an elopement and a short period living in Texas, the family lived happily in West Covina, CA, then finally settled in Elk Grove, CA. Upon the passing of her husband in 1975 Nancy bravely stepped up to the plate and entered a male dominated telecom industry with determination, and she rose through the ranks at Citizens Utilities (later Frontier Telecom) to become a telecom engineer, a great feat considering the odds of the time for a single woman. There she honed the dignity and determination that would mark the remainder of her life. She surrounded herself with several wonderful friends, women of similar bearing, who also contributed to not only Nancy's happiness but to the direction and well being of her family. This family is grateful to them all. A small private family service will be held at a future date, where Nancy's ashes will be interred with her husband's remains at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.legacy.com
(search for Nancy Daniels). We ask that any desired memorial gifts be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org
Out, out brief candle. Cancer is a gruesome enemy. Many prayers went out for Nancy during her battle and we thank you all for them. We now ask you to join in the prayer that God's mercy and promise of salvation delivers Nancy to a place of eternal spiritual peace, for it is only the physical body that has died. As JRR Tolkien describes it, "No, the journey doesn't end here. Death is just another path, one we all must take. After the pain and sorrow ceases the grey rain curtain rolls back, and then you see it. White shores, and beyond, a far green country under a swift sunrise! " Godspeed Nancy.