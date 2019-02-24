Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Elizabeth Watson. View Sign

February 19, 2019 Nancy passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019, at the age of 84. The first of her family to attend college, Nancy graduated from Sacramento State College, as a teacher, and briefly taught school before marrying Wendell, her husband of 55 years. Nancy loved children, sewing, and reading. She was active in the children's ministry at Del Paso Church of God for many years. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell; parents, Ralph and Velma Duren; and two sons, Owen and Harlan. She is survived by daughters, Diane, Wendy, and Jeanie; daughter-in-law, Angela; brothers, Jerry, Don and Jack; 15 grandchildren and 14.5 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Todor, Daniela, and Veronica, whose wonderful care eased her last days. Friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service at 11:30am on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Del Paso Church of God, 4039 Balsam Street, Sacramento, with a reception to follow.

