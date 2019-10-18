Nancy Elizabeth Webster Peterson of Lincoln, CA, passed away on September 28, with her family by her side. Nancy was born July 26, 1930, in Ridley Park, PA, and spent her youth on the east coast, graduating from University of New Hampshire in 1952. After serving three years in the US Air Force, she worked as an Occupational Therapist for over 30 years (retired from Eskaton American River Hospital and Community Psychiatric Services in Carmichael). Nancy married Ronald L. Peterson in San Jose, CA in 1961. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph A. Webster and Clara Vogel Sargent Webster and brother Hervey Webster. Nancy is survived by husband, Ronald, sons Barry (Jill Alger) and WIlliam (David Hamon), and granddaughters Olivia and Ana Cisneros. Her interests were Dixieland Jazz, alternative healthcare, nutrition, homeopathy, gardening, arts and crafts, and most importantly, her family. Thanks to the Sutter Medical hospice team for their invaluable support and service.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 18, 2019