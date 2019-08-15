Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Kathleen Brawley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born May 5th, 1940 in Greely, Colorado, Nancy Kathleen Brawley, peacefully passed away, surrounded by her husband and son as well as other loving family and friends, on July 28th, 2019 in Fair Oaks, California at 79 years of age. Nancy attended Napa High School and soon after graduation went on to work for Pacific Bell Telephone Company for over thirty years. While employed Nancy became the first female president tin California of a philanthropic organization called the Telephone Pioneers. As Nancy settled into her retirement, she once again got the itch to do something and be active. Nancy held several different positions from insurance to notary public to retail. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society and even served on a Grand Jury. However, Nancy's two greatest roles were running the household as a wife and ultimately as a mother to a wonderful son. Nancy was always involved in something or helping someone. She finally and officially retired in mid-2018 from the Shriners Temple, where she was a secretary for many years. Nancy entered hospice care in June of 2018. With the assistance of her husband, son, close friends, and hospice, Nancy was able to end her journey, taking her final breath, holding her son's hand, surrounded by love, sitting in her favorite recliner gazing out onto her beautiful patio garden. Her generous nature, love of service to others, love for animals and love of nature will be missed. She will remain sweet in our memories, always. Her Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at 2pm, at the Ben Ali Shrine located at 3262 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento, California. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, a donation in Nancy's name be made out to Ben Ali Shrine for their "Transportation Fund." This fund pays for the provision of transportation to and from the Shrine Hospital for those ill children and their families.

