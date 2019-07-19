Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lee Levin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Lee Levin, 88 years old, passed away June 11, 2019. She was born February 21, 1931 in Sacramento, CA to James Walsh Brown and Audrey Thomas Brown. She attended local schools until her move to Escalon CA in 1947. She returned briefly to Sacramento to finish her senior year, graduating from Sacramento High School in 1949. She married the love of her life, Harlan P. Levin, in 1950, making their first home in Riverbank, CA, starting their own small dairy and their long lives together. Nancy and Harlan led busy lives running their businesses and raising a family. They were early members of the Oakdale Saddle club. They moved to Stockton CA where Nancy became involved in local projects. She was a past President of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, Chi Kappa chapter and a Boy Scout Den mother for several years. In 1969, they purchased their final home, lovingly referred to as The Ranch. This new home soon became a central meeting place for family and friends, and has continued to be so over these 50 years. In 1973 they and several friends started an RV travel group, The Covered Wagoneers, which is still active today filled with family and friends. Trips with this group were some of her fondest memories. Nancy passed peacefully surrounded by her family. She is survived by her son James S. Levin (Teresa), son Harlan P. Levin Jr. (Erica), daughter Laurie Jo Levin Dugo (Tim), 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Services will be held Monday, July 22nd, 5:00 p.m. at the Levin family ranch.

