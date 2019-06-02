Survived by 3 Daughters, 5 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren and many extended family members including her beloved pets. Memorial service to be held Jun 7, 2019 @ 1pm, Fair Oaks Cemetary. Nancy was a graduate of Univ. of Oregon, member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and an avid Oakland Raiders fan. She volunteered for , Meals on Wheels and Mercy San Juan Hospital. She was active with NRCC Niners Golf and loved her Tuesday afternoon bridge group. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Animal Sanctuary or Pet Rescue of your choice.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 2, 2019