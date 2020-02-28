Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Nicole Tennyson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Nicole Tennyson of Sacramento passed away, after a sudden illness, on February 21 in Walnut Creek, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, John Tennyson, her son, Wesley Tennyson, grandson Tanner Tennyson, daughter-in-law Domenica Tennyson, and her mother, Nancy Dupuis. She was pre-deceased by her father, James Dupuis, and brother, Daniel Dupuis. Nancy was born in Oakland, California, graduated from Miramonte High School in Orinda, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree and her teaching credential at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She taught at American Legion High School and in the San Juan District. She later became Director of Family Ministries at Trinity Cathedral Church, a position from which she retired. A member of the Vestry at Trinity, Nancy was an Honorary Canon and also the volunteer leader of the church-supported ministry to the Leataata Floyd School, providing clothing, food, reading guidance, and field trips for elementary school children. Services will be held at Trinity Cathedral, 2620 Capitol Ave., Sacramento on Saturday, April 18 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Nancy's name may be made to Trinity Cathedral Church, Leataata Floyd School project, or Trinity Youth Ministries.

Nancy Nicole Tennyson of Sacramento passed away, after a sudden illness, on February 21 in Walnut Creek, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, John Tennyson, her son, Wesley Tennyson, grandson Tanner Tennyson, daughter-in-law Domenica Tennyson, and her mother, Nancy Dupuis. She was pre-deceased by her father, James Dupuis, and brother, Daniel Dupuis. Nancy was born in Oakland, California, graduated from Miramonte High School in Orinda, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree and her teaching credential at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She taught at American Legion High School and in the San Juan District. She later became Director of Family Ministries at Trinity Cathedral Church, a position from which she retired. A member of the Vestry at Trinity, Nancy was an Honorary Canon and also the volunteer leader of the church-supported ministry to the Leataata Floyd School, providing clothing, food, reading guidance, and field trips for elementary school children. Services will be held at Trinity Cathedral, 2620 Capitol Ave., Sacramento on Saturday, April 18 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Nancy's name may be made to Trinity Cathedral Church, Leataata Floyd School project, or Trinity Youth Ministries. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close