Nancy Pierce

Nancy was born to Forrest and Christine Pierce (deceased), on May 31, 1959 and passed in her sleep on July 5, 2020.She is survived by sisters Suzanne (John) Glimstad, Joan (Dean) LaChapelle and brother Forrest (Linda Pierce). She also has several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd. Those attending will be required to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to InAlliance, 6950 21st Ave, Sacramento, Ca. 95820 in Nancy's name.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 15, 2020.
