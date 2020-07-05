Nancy T. Maiello, age 72 peacefully passed away at her home in Roseville, CA on June 18, 2020. Nancy was born in Troy, NY to Joseph and Rita Maiello from Mechanicville, New York. She is survived by sisters Carolyn Kynch, Theresa Maiello, and brothers Joseph Maiello and James Maiello. She graduated from Mechanicville High School and continued on to Plattsburgh State College. From there she traveled across the country to continue in education at California State University, Sacramento, where she received her Masters in Mathematics. She stayed in Northern California, and for 50 years she taught math at Mira Loma High School, Bella Vista High School, Consumes College and American River College. Nancy loved math, which made her an impactful and highly respected teacher who made a difference in the lives of her students. Nancy was well known and so very loved in her community. She always enjoyed the pool, the trivia team and the wine club. But most of all, she loved going to Tahoe and exploring Northern California with her companion of 25 years, Bruce Simpson, who survives her, along with his children and grandchildren. She was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Memorial services will be held privately by the family. If you wish to remember Nancy in a special way, please consider a contribution to Susan G. Komen, PO Box 98060, Washington, DC 20090-8060.



