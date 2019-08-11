Nancy Wagoner passed away peacefully at home in Fair Oaks, CA with her loving husband, Charles Wagoner by her side on August 6th, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Nancy Jo shirk was born in South Bend, IN on February 9th, 1930. She attended Mishawaka HS and Miami U in Ohio. In June of 1959, Nancy married Charles "Bill" Wagoner in Los Angeles. They moved to Fair Oaks in 1966, where Nancy's principal career was raising their three girls Mary, Anna, and Kathryn. She was a long time member and servant of Christ Community Church in Carmichael since before its founding at its current location. Nancy traveled widely, was active in her community, and enjoyed social bridge. Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter Anna; married to Matt Gaul. She is survived by her husband Charles, daughter Mary; married to Bab Touros, and daughter Kathryn; married to Eric Rothberg, her grandchildren Kim and Chris Gaul and Daniela and David Rothberg. Nancy was a lovely, loving, and happy person to the end with many friends. A short Christian graveside service will be held at Mt. Vernon Cemetery at 8201 Greenback Lane in Fair Oaks on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

