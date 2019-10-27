Born in San Francisco and raised in Albany, she passed away at home at age 98. Over her lifetime, she lived in various locations in N. CA, most recently Sacramento. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Vezilich, her brother, Sonny Mitchell, daughters, Lynda and Sherri, extended family, and many friends. She was pre-deceased by her daughters Wendy and Debra, brother, George, mother, Rose Vezilich, stepfather, Mitchell Vezilich, and father, Peter Wallace. During WWII, she worked at the shipyards, later the State of CA and hospitals in the Yuba-Sutter area. She was known for her kindness, love of animals (rescuing many of them), a wry sense of humor, and many friends. Celebration of Life Service Sunday, Nov. 3, 1-3 pm Albert Einstein Residence Ctr. 1935 Wright St., Sacramento
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 27, 2019