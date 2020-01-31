Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nannette Marie Alberts. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Sierra Hills Mortuary 5757 Greenback Lane Sacramento , CA 95841 (916)-732-2020 Memorial service 1:00 PM East Lawn Memorial Park 4300 Folsom Boulevard Sacramento , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thursday, 24 April 1958, began as most days do in Puerto Rico. The rising sun was beautiful, as always. Yesterday's soft breeze lingered, as always. And again, as always, the sound of the palm fronds differed from the sound of the banana leaves and both sounds blended in hushed whispers, tempting us to linger in sleep's twilight. However, on this day, a singularly strong willed woman named Victoria Elena (De Palma) Alberts, was about to give birth to her fifth child, a little girl who, in turn, would be as strong willed. Thus, Marie Nannette Alberts slipped gently into this tropical day. Victoria Elena's husband, Lawrence Warren Alberts, a Major (at the time) in the Strategic Air Command, was flying on a mission somewhere in the world, very far away. While our mother remained in the hospital for several weeks, Nannette was brought home to a larger family than most know. The wives of the crew that were so far away gathered in Nannette's home on Ramey Air force Base to care for her and her two brothers (Warren and Bruce) and her two sisters (Elena and Rita). These loving women cared for Nannette until her father was recalled home. Even upon his arrival the wives continued to care for us and to provide care and support to our newly expanded family. From the beginning, Nannette quietly watched as her father and Air Force family cared for her. Months later, the family was transferred to Mather Air Force Base in Rancho Cordova, near Sacramento. In the coming years, Nannette learned ballet, how to play the organ, how to zoom on her bicycle, and sell Cool-aid on the front yard. She admired her big sisters and would wait for her brothers to return home from school. Nannette loved to fly kites, play house, loved to dance in the sprinklers, play slip-n-slide and, when a bit older, would bake cookies for her brothers and sisters. She was a sweet child that loved the things that little girls do. She attended Saint John Vianney School from kindergarten through eighth grade and then attended Rancho Cordova High School, graduating in the class of 1976. She loved learning. She attended the nursing program at Sacramento City College and also graduated from American river College with an AA degree. As a Cosmologist, she also trained at Paul Mitchell and Vidal Sassoon studios. She loved to paint and create pottery and had a special affection for her dog Chelsea and her cockatoo. Nannette was our little sister and loving aunt to her nieces and nephews and felt blessed by the births of her grand nieces and grand nephew. She was always grateful for the kind support of her brother-in-law, Larry Fidler. With determination and grit, Nannette endured cancer during her last few years. Reluctant to impose upon anyone, she remained calm in her private battle with this evil beast - cancer. ..."deliver us from evil...Amen" Memorial Service to be held in the Chapel, at 1:00 pm, Friday, 7 February 2020, East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Boulevard. Sacramento, CA 95819, telephone 916.732.2000. Condolences may be be left at

