June 6, 2020 Resident of El Dorado Hills Naomi C. Himmelsbach died peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Naomi was born November 10, 1928 on a farm in Missouri Valley, Iowa. As a loving wife and mother of five, Naomi not only ran a "tight ship" on the home front, but also was a lover of books, solitaire, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Born into the Depression, her family's farm was lost, which caused her family to move to Colorado, Utah, and finally Spokane, Washington where she graduated from Holy Names Academy, and then attended Holy Names College and worked as a part-time bookkeeper. Her family home was close to Gonzaga University, and in those post-war years when enrollment ballooned, her parents, Vernice and Charles Nelson, provided room and board to many of the students there, which would prove to be propitious. She met the love of her life, Harold Himmelsbach, right at her own dinner table. They were married on June 11, 1949 at St. Aloysius church on the Gonzaga Campus and honeymooned in San Francisco. As Harold's career developed, the family moved up and down the west coast, living in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco and LA, finally returning to the Bay Area. Even with five children, Naomi always found time to support the community. She was a member of the Altar Society, Scout leader, and President of the Peacock Gap Garden Club. But, she wanted to do more, so once her children were independent, she started her successful insurance career. She enjoyed the challenge, earning her CPCU certification, and commuting into the city with her husband. Always a student, Naomi was a whiz at numbers who always managed the household books, a wonderful cook who served her children healthy meals and her guests fine cuisine, a gardener who enjoyed flower arranging, and a devotee of world culture and art. She opened her home to a family of Laotian refugees and took great joy in seeing them thrive in America. Upon retirement, Naomi was the instigator of a year-long, world trip tour that gave both Harold and her great joy. They sold their home, put on their backpacks and went native, starting in Japan and finishing up in Belgium. When they returned, they moved to El Dorado Hills and settled in to the community, attending Holy Trinity parish, serving on the Board of the Food Bank of El Dorado County and helping to build the El Dorado Hills Library. Naomi is survived by her husband, Harold, her three daughters Karen Lepere (Steve), Susan de Leeuw (David), Paula Murphy (Jerry), her two sons David and Daniel, and five grandchildren, as well as her sisters, Elizabeth Graham Pedersen and Charlene Agnes Warman. The family will host a private celebration of her life, and she will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.



