It is with deep sadness that the family of Natalie Ebinger announce her passing after a fifteen year battle with kidney cancer. The absolute love of her children served as the primary catalyst for her admirable, long fought struggle. Natalie is survived by her husband Clark Ebinger, and five children, Erica and Michael Kane, Clark Jr., and twins Brian and Baili, as well as her parents Hector and Esther Herrera of Modesto, sister Esther, and brother Jess. She was a resident of El Dorado Hills for over 27 years. Nat graduated from CSU Chico in 1982 with a major in Business/ Home Economics. Early in her career, she worked as a buyer for Weinstocks and Broadway Southwest department stores. But the final thirty years of her life she spent doing what she loved most and what she did best, being a stay-at-home mom. Natalie enjoyed traveling with her family and friends, and especially loved her many shopping trips to New York, typically with one of her children at a time. Nat would reluctantly join in exciting outdoor activities, only to be with her children. She also loved McDonalds Diet Coke...light on the ice, coffee at 5am, shower and pajamas at 7pm, and of course the color red. She dreamed of a house with no kitchen, but never realized it. Natalie certainly loved the many dogs she closely cared for as family members over the years. Reno, Maisy, and Chuy were all loving companions in year's past, with Rudy and Maebee most recently receiving her love and companionship. For those who desire to make a memorial donation in Natalie's name, they can do so to El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope, 6435 Capitol Avenue, Diamond Springs, CA 95619.



