Nathan True
February 3, 1988 - September 11, 2020
Houston, Texas - Born and raised in Sacramento, attending Mariemont Elementary School and Arden Middle School. At Arden Middle School he participated in Science Olympiad winning awards in trebuchet competitions. He graduated from Rio Americano High School where he enjoyed science and woodworking classes. He attained Eagle rank in the Boy Scouts and earned his private pilot license.
He went to UC Santa Barbara, and with his senior year of study at American University in Cairo, he earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 2010. He moved to Houston Texas where he got an engineering position with Varec Biogas in Stafford TX; rising to the position of Engineer Manager. His hobbies were woodworking, hunting, fishing, and socializing with his wonderful friends in Houston,TX .
He is survived by his parents, William and Shirley True, his sister Lauren True, and his girlfriend Brooke Blodgett; as well as multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends in Houston. He loved live music, dancing and McElroy's. He was always there as a friend, with a nickname and a laugh, and willing to help anyone who needed it. He is very much missed.
Celebration of his life will be held October 24, 2020 at Raven Tower, 310 North Street, Houston TX, 77009.


Published in The Sacramento Bee from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
Raven Tower
