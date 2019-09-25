Nattie A. Saenz passed away Monday September 2nd, 2019 in Sacramento at the age of 89. Preceded in death by her sons Sandy Saenz, Allen Ricky Saenz and her husband Rudy Joe Saenz. Survived by her daughter JoAnn Galindo (Manuel) and sons Rudy Saenz, Michael Saenz (Elaine) Erick Saenz. Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 o'clock on Friday September 27th, at St. Roses, on Franklin Blvd. followed by burial at St. Marys 6509 Fruitridge Rd.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 25, 2019