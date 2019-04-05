Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Finnestead. View Sign

Neil Finnestead, 62, ended a brief but courageous battle with cancer on March 29, 2019, in Carmichael, CA. Neil was a lifelong resident of Sacramento, born on September 20, 1956. In 1974, Neil met Anna Karakas, and they were married on October 20, 1979, in Reno, Nevada. Shortly after graduating from Norte Del Rio High School in 1974, Neil began working at Del Monte Foods as a warehouseman, a position he held for ten years before beginning employment with the State Controller's Office. He retired in 2017 after a 30 year career. Neil was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman who enjoyed many visits to the Crystal Basin Recreation Area. Union Valley Reservoir was his favorite fishing spot. Neil is survived by his wife, Anna; daughter, Nikki; sister-in-law, Mari Karakas; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom loved him dearly. Per Neil's request, services will not be held. The family suggests memorial donations be made to a .

