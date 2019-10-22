Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelida DiNinni. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nelida DiNinni, affectionately known as Abuela by family and friends, passed into eternal rest on October 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Nelida was born to the late Eduardo Roman Coronel and Maria Luisa (Thomas) Coronel on March 27, 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Nelida married Michelino DiNinni in 1955. They soon built their house in Buenos Aires and had their first child in Argentina. They immigrated to Schenectady, New York in 1961 where their second child was born. Nelida and Michelino were very happy and proud to make a home for their family and have the opportunity to work hard and became American citizens the first day they were eligible. Nelida's mother passed away when she was 15 years old while living on their own, thus obliging her to become strong, independent, and hardworking from an early age. Her Sete (Lebanese godmother) took her in and raised her. Nelida began working to help pay for food and household items. Nelida's mother and Sete also taught her to take care of others and be kind to everyone and she never wavered in carrying that forward and trying to help anyone she met. Her mother taught Nelida to sew at a young age and she became an expert seamstress. She went from helping Sete sew for a local store, to making her own clothes, to working for a shop that made designer outfits for Harrods of London. Later she often worked a second job as a seamstress to supplement her family's income. Nelida also applied her seamstress skills to make all those adorable matching outfits for her granddaughters. In the United States, Nelida worked primarily in banking and mortgage services while living in Connecticut. When she moved to California she took much pride in her career for the California Department of Corrections with the Prison Industry Authority. She worked in the PIA garment and dairy industries at Soledad and Mule Creek State Prisons. After retirement she spent her time between California, Florida, and Connecticut, with the last nine months of her life in Sacramento. She always found ways to spend the most time as possible with her sons and granddaughters, who she loved and adored beyond words, this included taking them on trips to Argentina, Italy, Paris, Peru, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Paraguay, and, of course, the Disney theme parks. Never afraid of an individual adventure, she also traveled on her own to Israel, Greece, Italy, and a long cruise around the southern tip of South America (favorite stop: Tierra del Fuego to see the penguins). Abuela is survived by her two sons and their families: Luigi and Linda, Alexandra, Angielee and Carliana DiNinni of Sacramento; and Richard, Patricia, and Analucia DiNinni of Wethersfield, Connecticut; along with her cousin Patricia and Tia Ivonne in Argentina. Abuela was a tireless worker with a big heart and caring soul who always made sure that life revolved around her family. She (and her fabulous cooking!) will be dearly missed. We are truly blessed to have had such a wonderfully devoted mother and grandmother. Much appreciation to Dr. Francisco Garcia and Snowline Hospice for their gentle care. A Mass of Remembrance will be celebrated on Thursday, October 24 at 4:00pm at Saint Anthony Parish, Sacramento, CA

