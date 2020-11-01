Nellie Jolly
October 5, 1938 - October 24, 2020
Winton, California - Nellie Mae Jolly (Stanley) born October 5th, 1938 and passed October 24th, 2020. Mom is survived by her husband of almost 64 years, Clarence, and her children Sharolyn and Jerry, Grandson Robbie, granddaughters Shyla, Rebecca and Laura, great-granddaughters Annabelle, Riley, Maddie and Alex, great-grandsons Alek and August, sister Carmelita and brother Mikie as well as many nieces and nephews. Mom was preceded in death by two infant sons, as well as her mother, Grace, her father, Frank, brothers Gene, Loyd, Harrison and Edd, and sisters, Nadine and Mary. Mom was a Hughson High School graduate, class of 1956. Mom was an Air Force wife for 23 years as well as a retiree from the Department of Defense. While my dad was in the Air Force, and not to say my dad was an absentee father as he was working hard to provide for his family, but mom was the glue holding the family together. While travelling between Air Force assignments (beginning at Castle AFB, California; twice to KI Sawyer, Michigan; twice to Anderson AFB, Guam; Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska and McClellan AFB, California), and as mom had lost two children, she used to tell us kids neither of us can ever say we're not wanted or loved. She would also tell us with the constant moving, we as a family are all we have and we need to support one another. Up until she passed, mom was always about her family. How she loved and was loved by her husband, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She was always proud of our accomplishments as though they were her own. While in the Air Force, my dad was an aircraft mechanic and in one incident almost lost a finger because his wedding band got caught. In order to not lose his finger, his wedding band had to be cut off. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, the gift from my mother to my father was his wedding band. Mom was always thinking about how to makes things whole. Mom loved her 49ers. Her favorite player was Dwight Clark. For almost 20 years, mom and dad had season tickets. Our seats at Candlestick Park were Section 30, row 13 and seats 7 and 8. Mom used to say Dwight knew she was there because he would always come to her corner of the end zone to do his stretches. If they were on TV and it was a close game, mom would never sit still. She'd be pacing nervously from room to room with every room having a TV with the game on.
How lucky we were to have had her as our mother, the grandmother to our kids, great-grandmother to the kids of our kids, but most importantly, the wife of our dad. Now mom, you can hold the two sons you weren't able to in this life. Give our love to Granny Grace and Grandpa. Sharolyn and I will take care of dad. Rest peacefully mom, you're no longer in pain. We will always love you and we already miss you like crazy.
In lieu of flowers, please, in mom's name, give a contribution to your favorite charity
.