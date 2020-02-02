Nellie Mae Yeager passed away quietly January 27, 2020 at the age of 97. Born May 9, 1922 to Louis and Mabel Blachier in New Orleans, LA. Married George W Yeager of Los Angeles, CA on August 19, 1941. They were married 63 years until his death in 2004. She was surrounded by those she loved prior to her passing. She is survived by her son and daughter in law William and Lori Yeager, her grandchildren William Yeager Jr. and Linn Eva St. Germain, her great grandchildren Eric St. Germain and Amy and Andy Ortega, her great-great grandchildren Dawson, Emma and Mila, and also Aunt Trish Walker. Honoring Nellie's request, no services will be held.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020